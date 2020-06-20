Make the Right Decision by Choosing the Best DC-DC Converter

There are several portable devices that work with the DC-DC converter function. They can efficiently generate a different voltage supply for sub-blocks within the same board. These typical system boards can be used broadly and can easily contain many switching converters. There are multiple DC-DC converters provided by several suppliers. These converters range from tiny parts with no external components to larger parts with multiple external components for proper operation.

Choosing the right converter for a given application involves studying the basics, performance, and optional metrics.

What is a DC-DC Converter? All high-performance applications require a specific, regulated, and stable power supply voltage. However, conventional battery technology cannot guarantee it. Therefore, you need an intermediate voltage regulator circuit to generate the required supply of power. The voltage regulators can help in fluctuating supply needs. Regulating a power supply to meet the minimum requirement of a specific application also helps in extending its battery life. This is crucial for all types of portable applications.

Once you understand the different converter parameters and requirements from different applications, system designers can better choose the DC-DC converter for their needs.

