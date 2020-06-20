Cerner Corporation (US) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are Leading Players in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

A majority of this growth is attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management, and the need to improve the quality of healthcare while maintaining the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations.

Market Dynamics

1. Increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centerss

2. Need to curtail escalating healthcare costs

3. Growing use of IT solutions among ASCs

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. In 2019, Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), and NextGen Healthcare (US) were some of the major players in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

Based on the products and services, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019. There is a high demand for clinical solutions due to the increasing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, the need to manage complex patients’ data from different medical devices and information systems, and the need for integrated healthcare systems

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182183086

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

1. Who are the top 10 players operating in the global Ambulatory surgical centers market?

2. What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Ambulatory surgical centers market?

3. What are the new technological advancements in the Ambulatory surgical centers market?

4. What are the growth trends in the Ambulatory surgical centers market at the segmental and overall market levels?

North America will continue to dominate the Ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=182183086

Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), CureMD (US), HST Pathways (US), and Surgical Information Systems (US).