A Buyer’s Guide To Purchasing A Grease Gun

Greasing or lubrication of machine components is needed for preserving equipment in the building, automotive and several other industries. Grease gun and zerk fittings are used extensively nowadays for accomplishing this job. The grease gun was first developed in the early 1900s by Arthur Gulborg, the son of your co-owner of a die-casting plant in Chicago. To help ease the task of re-oiling the die-casting machines, this brilliant kid came up with an revolutionary notion of using a braided metal hose using a particular connection. This invention gave rise to the screw-type grease gun as well as paved way for the Alemite Die Casting and Manufacturing Company. Get more info about grease zerk fitting

With the advances in technologies, the modern buyer includes a good deal of assortment inside the re-greasing tools. It’s very important that the users of such devices undergo substantial training to be able to operate the gun. Lack of appropriate training can truly bring about more than or under lubrication of your bearings, both of which can take a toll on its life. Then, there is the danger of contamination. A tiny quantity of debris inside the grease, or inside the nozzle with the tool can permanently damage the bearing. Bear in mind that we are coping with extremely higher pressures of your order of 7500 to 10,000 PSI depending on the type of the gun becoming used.

Also bear in mind that diverse types of applications need precise types of grease guns. The mechanical grease guns used widely inside the sector typically include things like pistol-style, hand-gripping style or lever operated guns. Moreover the guns could be powered by battery or pneumatic pressure. The lever style guns are very well-known as a result of their high pressure outputs. The values of pressure at the same time as the strokes per-ounce of grease are clearly indicated in the device manuals. That is what sets the guns apart as the distinct brands out there now differ tremendously around the basis of strokes-per-ounce they provide. As these values are inconsistent, it’s essential to become aware of them to help evade greasing complications. In case your facility has many diverse machines that need distinctive grease guns, then make use of colour coded charts or markers close to the equipment also as around the gun. This could aid unique technicians use the proper gun/machine mixture every time.

The pressures exerted by the gun are equally important to be noted. Some bearings cannot bear pressure within the extent of 500 psi. Naturally, in case you use a gun possessing an output of 7500psi the bearing lip can be damaged. Moreover, some bearings could be placed in difficult-to-access areas; naturally, you will need to look for a gun that can make it easier to reach such hard targets.

A further significant consideration whilst acquiring the grease gun is the grease fittings. These must have a ball verify within the head to prevent dust and contaminants. The ball verify points can assist present a connection involving the fitting and coupler of your gun. Fittings are available in various designs, angles and lengths, each and every having a goal of generating lubrication less complicated. Non corrosive and rust proof fittings uncover excessive application in marine business when other industries could demand protruding fittings or fittings which might be closed at particular pressures for avoiding more than lubrication.