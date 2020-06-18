.NET Barcode Library for C# and VB .NET Core released by Iron Software

.NET Barcode Library by IronBarcode – The C# Barcode and QR Library for .NET Core, Standard and Framework

IronBarcode allows C# and VB .NET engineers to read and create Barcodes and QR Codes inside .Net Applications and sites. Scanning or composing standardized barcodes and QR Codes only requires a solitary line of code with Iron Barcode. IronBarcode can be utilized inside C#, VB.NET, ASP .NET activities, MVC, Web Services, Console and Desktop Applications. Requires .Net Core, 2 or 3, .NEt standard 2 or 3, or .net Framework 4.0 or above on the Windows stage. Good with cloud facilitating administrations including Microsoft Azure.

Functionality includes: Reading single or various Barcodes and QR Codes from pictures or PDFs. Image improvement for slanting, direction, noise, low resolution, and so forth. Create barcode images as pictures or PDF records. Embed barcodes and QR codes into html records. Style Barcodes and include comment content below the barcode. QR Code Writing including logos, colours, and QR arrangement.

The .Net Barcode Library reads and creates most Barcode and QR types. These incorporate code 39/93/128, UPC An/E, EAN 8/13, ITF, RSS 14/Expanded, Databar, CodaBar, Aztec, Data Matrix, MaxiCode, PDF417, MSI, Plessey, USPS, and QR. The barcode scanning result information incorporates type, content, parallel information, page, and picture document.

Barcode reading incorporates programmed picture rectification and scanner tag recognition innovation to remove the agony from finding and perusing from flawed outputs. Multithreading, trimming, and cluster checking gives quick and exact examining of multi page records.

Barcode identification composing API checks and verifys position, length, number, checksum to consequently reduce from encoding problems. Barcode Scanner tag takes into consideration styling, resizing, edges, outskirts, recoloring, and including content comments. Write to picture, PDF or HTML document.

Support and licensing https://ironsoftware.com/csharp/barcode/licensing/. For code models, documentation and more visit https://ironsoftware.com/csharp/barcode/ or https://www.nuget.org/packages/BarCode