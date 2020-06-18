Eco Partnering Innovatoins, Llc Announces Dbe Certification from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Gdot)

Smart City technology solution provider, Eco Partnering Innovations, LLC., achieves Disadvantaged Business (DBE) certification after a rigorous and thorough process Eco Partnering Innovations (EPI), a Central Florida Smart City technology solution provider, is pleased to announce its recent Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). This DBE certification award proves that Eco Partnering Innovations meets the stringent requirements to do business with local and state agencies, large corporations, and federal government departments, as a disadvantaged minority business entity.

“We are honored to be DBE certified as it is a significant step in expanding our reach in the State of Georgia,” said Stephanie Hoback, Principal – Owner of Eco Partnering Innovations. “This certification allows us to take Supplier Diversity to the next level and provide innovative technology solutions statewide.” Learn more at https://www.ecopartnering.com

Founded in 2013, EPI is a Florida Certified DBE/MBE Woman Owned Business that specializes in intelligent hardware and software solutions for highways, intersections, and smart parking. EPI is an excellent source for emerging technologies that will enhance mobility.

EPI’s Specialty Solutions Include:

Enterprise Asset Management Software

ITS/Traffic Detection Systems & Data Analytics

Ramp Metering Systems

Smart Parking Guidance Systems – On-street & Garage

Truck Parking Availability Systems

V2X Hardware & Software

Wrong Way Counter Measures

Media Contact

Company Name: Eco Partnering Innovations, LLC.

Name: Stephanie Hoback

Phone: (407) 377-7540

Email Address: Stephanie.Hoback@ecopartnering.com

Website: https://www.ecopartnering.com

###