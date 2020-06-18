CRMIT Solutions Becomes Tableau Alliance Partner

CRMIT Solutions becomes a Tableau Alliance Partner to supercharge customers’ digital transformation. CRMIT Solutions will accelerate the expansion of its service offerings with specialized data visualization services and deployment of Tableau products.

Atlanta, GA (June 18, 2020) – CRMIT Solutions, a pioneer in digital transformation and Customer360 solutions, today announced becoming a Tableau Alliance Partner to supercharge their customers’ digital transformation vision and plans.

As a Salesforce Consulting and Appexchange Partner, CRMIT Solutions has been providing a spectrum of Customer360 solutions. With this new partnership, CRMIT Solutions plans to accelerate the expansion of its service offerings with specialized data visualization services and deployment of Tableau products.

Tableau is the industry leader in visual analytics and the Tableau Partner Program is designed for organizations that bring deep analytics subject-matter expertise to shared clients and deliver implementation, systems integration, training, and solutions-building services.

With established partnerships through both Tableau and Salesforce programs, CRMIT is reported to be positioned to play a greater role in driving digital transformation, enabling companies to tap into data across their entire business and surface deeper insights to make smarter decisions, drive intelligent, connected customer experiences and accelerate innovation.

“We are very excited to have become an official Tableau Alliance Partner,” said Naveen Vemulapati, Vice President (Analytics & Customer 360), CRMIT Solutions.“I can see that this partnership will enable our clients to quickly turn massive amounts of raw data into actionable information, to drive out costs, release cash, and enable growth” added Naveen.

“Data has always known to be the foundation of every digital transformation, and at CRMIT Solutions we have always been committed to delivering a true Customer360 view” said Vinod Reddy, CEO – CRMIT Solutions. “Our data-story telling expertise combined with Customer360 solution will help unlock greater value for our customers and drive smarter business decisions and more intelligent customer experiences” explained Vinod.

CRMIT Solutions will further announce a series of template-based dashboard & dashboard services to help customers see and understand data.

“We are thrilled to welcome CRMIT Solutions to our partner program,” said Julie Korte, Director, Partner Management, at Tableau. “Their expertise across analytics and digital transformation efforts provides a valuable perspective for customers and will no doubt help enable more people with powerful, data-driven insights for their business.”