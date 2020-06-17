DEKHO APNA DESH WITH RCI

India is a land of glorious past and an extraordinary future. The air of India swings you in each way and makes you a part of its soil, in some way or the other. India holds an odyssey of diverse terrain that starts with snow-covered elevations to tropical delights, satisfies your soul with all the twist, turns and swirls. We believe that that our country has so much to offer that we don’t need to look anywhere else for the joy of travel.

Here are a few must-visit jewels across the India curated by RCI that should be on every Indian’s traveller’s bucket list. With RCI offering stay options in all of the below destinations, go ahead and plan your trip now so you can travel when the COVID-19 phase is over.

Coorg: The Scotland of India- Nestled amid evergreen hills that line the southernmost edge of Karnataka is the luscious Coorg region is gifted with emerald landscapes and hectares of plantations. The uneven terrain and cool climate make it a fantastic area for trekking, birdwatching or lazily ambling down little-trodden paths winding around carpeted hills. All in all, Coorg is rejuvenation guaranteed. While in Coorg book your stay at Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg which has a touch of architectural brilliance and a touch of nature’s splendour atmosphere and is designed for your relaxation and pleasure.

Goa: Beach Capital of India- A kaleidoscopic blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures, sweetened with sun, sea, sand, seafood and spirituality, Goa is India’s pocket-sized paradise. Goa’s biggest draw is undoubtedly its virtually uninterrupted string of golden-sand beaches. This coastline stretches along the Arabian Sea from the tip to the toe of the state, and each beach community has developed its own personality and reputation since the hippie days of the ’60s. You can choose to complete your perfect vacation with a stay at Averina Beach Resort, which is located in Southern Goa along the Mobor Beach, and is spread over 25 acres amidst landscaped gardens and sprawling lawns.

Sensational Shimla: Strung out along a 12km ridge, with steep forested hillsides falling away in all directions, the Himachal capital is one of India’s most popular hill resorts, buzzing with a happy flow of heat-escaping Indian vacationers and full of relics of its previous life as the summer capital of British India. Do not miss some of these best places to experience in Shimla such as, The Mall Road, The Ridge, Christ Church, Gaiety Theatre, Jakhu Temple etc. You can perfect this vacation with RCI, by staying at Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks Naldehra, which is situated amidst the suburbs of Himachal in Naldehra, away from the city’s buzz and chaos. Retaining Himachal’s unspoiled charm, the picturesque beauty of this resort will leave you awestruck!

Mussoorie: Queen of the Hills- Perched on a ridge 2km high, the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’ vies with Mussoorie as Uttarakhand’s favourite holiday destination. When the mist clears, views of the green Doon Valley and the distant white-capped Himalayan peaks are superb, and in the hot months the cooler temperatures and fresh mountain air make a welcome break from the plains below. Mussoorie feels like a postcard that was fondly written to a lover, one that remained unsent and forgotten, and was found years later, between the pages of an old journal. You’ll sense the romantic undertones when you make your way on its meandering roads and take in all the sights on offer. Pine trees swaying to the tune of the wind, charming little thatched-roofed homes, mischievous troops of monkeys and rosy-cheeked school children bounding up and down the hills – the higher up you go, the easier it becomes to visualise Ruskin Bond’s tales from your childhood. During your trip in Musoorie choose to stay with an amazing offering by RCI, Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort which is the rarest of resorts composing a serene and peaceful ambience in the lap of Mother Nature.

Magical Manali: With mountain adventures beckoning from all directions, Manali is a year-round magnet. Backpackers are well catered for in parts of Vashisht and Old Manai where numerous travellers go trekking, rafting and skiing according to season. Meanwhile, so many Indian families and honeymooners come for a first taste of snow. Manali is the adventure-sports capital of Himachal Pradesh, and all kinds of activities can be organised here. Those who are fond of the adrenaline rush, should definitely visit. Perfect this vacation, by staying at the Sterling Manali, which is located in lush green terraced environs, cradled in the snowcapped Himalayan Mountains with rooms overlooking the mighty peaks and gorgeous valleys, both of which provide ample opportunities for hiking.