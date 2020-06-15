Mark Spain Real Estate Debuts at No. 7 on Raleigh’s Top 25 Real Estate Teams List

Mark Spain Real Estate has made its first appearance on Raleigh’s annual Top 25 Residential Real Estate Teams list. The list, compiled by the Triangle Business Journal, is based on the average sales closed per team agent in 2019.

Mark Spain Real Estate opened its Raleigh office in early 2018. In its second full calendar year of sales (2019), the independent residential real estate brokerage, with a team of 19, debuted in the No. 7 spot. Mark Spain Real Estate averaged nearly $113 million in closed sales per agent and sold 150 percent more homes in greater Raleigh in 2019, compared to 2018.

“We are very grateful to have served our Raleigh clients, and our team of agents in Raleigh made earning a spot on this Top 25 real estate list possible,” stated President John Makarewicz.

In March, the Mark Spain Real Estate Raleigh location quadrupled in size when it was relocated to 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100. Katelyn Fletcher, director of sales for the office, says the firm is actively hiring additional real estate agents, with plans to double the size of its Raleigh team this year.

“We built Mark Spain Real Estate by focusing on people over transactions. Our team is constantly growing and improving to provide our clients with an unparalleled experience,” explained Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. “Our Raleigh team looks forward to helping even more families in 2020 with their real estate needs.”

Mark Spain Real Estate surpassed the $1 billion annual gross sales mark for the first time in 2019 and serves communities in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. The company’s Guaranteed Offer program allows home sellers a hassle-free way to quickly sell their home. To learn more about the Raleigh real estate market or joining Mark Spain Real Estate, visit www.MarkSpain.com/Raleigh, call 855-299-SOLD or follow the firm on Facebook or Twitter.