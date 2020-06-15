Info Data India, is a free online service offered by RINL. By our website, i.e. infodata.in.net you can get details of everything in India. Currently we are developing our services and at this time we have details regarding siliguri only and by 25th June, 2020 we will update west Bengal and by September, we will update whole India. Please have a look at our service by visiting the website infodata.in.net and if there is any mistakes please give us feedbacks too. We will be happy to receive feedbacks from you.

Thanks

Infodataindia