Beijing massage VICI massage center 2020 – Thematic massage

Beijing massage places Beijing massage VICI massage center Thematic massage.Chinese massage, essential oil massage, romantic SPA Take a warm bath and clean up skins and good different massage dfferent services，Pamper your body-etc we can out call massage All year all day 24 hours anytime Welcome to you

Company website: http://www.bjvici.com/

WeChat ID ：13651215727

Whats App：15910791248

Mobile phone ：136 5121 5727

jixiangmm180@gmail.com