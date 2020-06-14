Interface Overview Blender 3D 2.80 – Brain Mentors

Blender is a free to use and open-source 3D graphics software used for creating animated films, visual effects, 3D printed models, motion graphics, interactive 3D applications, and computer games.

WHY BLENDER ?

There are many softwares like maya , 3D’s Max but why blender can be a better option?

For using 3D’s Max and Maya you have to purchase their tools. But good thing about blender is that it is open source (free to use).

INSTALLING BLENDER

Go to https://www.blender.org/

Then goto download menu in the topbar

Then download a version suitable for your OS (MAC/WINDOWS/LINUX)

After Downloading , double click to install

Now, Congrats, You have successfully installed Blender.

Now ,Lets get your hands dirty with Blender

When you open blender for the first time,the UI of it will look like this as shown :

Now, lets understand the options and Menus in the Blender

The screen showing with a 3 cube in it is called 3D ViewPort.

Inside 3D ViewPort, There are many components like cube , camera and light

Cube is a shape / mesh .

Camera provides the view for our scene.

Light provides lightening in our scene.

