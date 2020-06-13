RCG Workgroup Unveils New Website Design

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) May 29, 2020 – RCG Workgroup, a Northern Virginia sales management consulting firm, recently released a new website design. The new website was designed in order to help allow potential clients to educate themselves on the company’s various service offerings, team, and experience as a company. They hope this new website will demonstrate the professionalism and expertise they have become known for and give clients a place to familiarize themselves with the company.

RCG’s new website offers visitors a very streamlined and modern user interface that makes navigation easy and discovering their main service offerings simple and intuitive. They designed the new website with the intention of making it easier for potential clients to familiarize themselves with the mission of RCG and what they hope to provide each client. On the website, visitors will find a modern and sophisticated website design that was made with their client’s needs in mind.

RCG Workgroup believes in providing clients with superior service and results. Their mission is to help clients get effective and targeted business advice from a team of experienced professionals. The new website offers details on their consulting services as well as their assessment and training services for sales teams while also providing information regarding their team and experience as a company.

Overall, RCG’s new website launch was completed in order to modernize the company’s image and help them connect with the clients that would benefit from their professional consulting services. With a sleek UI, tailored organization, and collection of service pages, the team at RCG is excited to launch their new website and demonstrate the level of professionalism and expertise they have become known for with their clients.

For more information about sales management consulting and sales training services, contact RCG Workgroup at 703-939-9773 or online at https://rcgworkgroup.com RCG Workgroup is headquartered at 4031 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax, VA 22030.

###