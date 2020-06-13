novi.digital Welcomes AIS Eurelo as New Client

Lancaster, England, Jun 13, 2020 — Novi.digital is to begin developing an SEO strategy for machinery solutions specialists, AIS Eurelo. As a joint venture with one of the UK’s largest privately-owned industrial engineering companies, Ainscough Industries, AIS Eurelo are already globally connected in the industrial sector. The agency has stated that they expect their own industry-leading knowledge will be well-matched by the strong foundation that AIS Eurelo is built upon.

Aaron Crewe, Managing Director, said: “We are pleased to welcome a company of AIS Eurelo’s calibre to our clientele. Having worked with many businesses in the industrial sector over the years, we look forward to putting our knowledge to the test with AIS Eurelo.”

AIS Eurelo has been formed as a business specialist in lifting and logistical solutions, from the installation, to the relocation of capital plant and machinery. The business already has a team across 9 international locations that are experienced in moving equipment globally on large scale projects. Novi.digital has stated that they will be helping AIS Eurelo on launching their website and building an SEO campaign that helps develop international growth.

AIS Eurelo was formed to provide lifting and logistical solutions when it comes to relocating or installing capital plant and machinery on a national and international scale. From a single machine move to the relocation of an entire facility from one country to another AIS Eurelo has an experienced team who carry out large scale, multi-disciplined projects all over the world moving equipment from one country to another on a regular basis.

Ethan Giles, Senior Operations Manager, stated: “Our goal in working with AIS Eurelo will be to help them expand globally through an effective SEO campaign that generates new enquiries, allowing them to develop long term working relationships with clients.”

“Having already worked with clients of varying sizes in the industrial sector, we are confident that our strategy will be well-suited to AIS Eurelo’s aims as a business.”

AIS Eurelo is one of a number of recent client signings for novi.digital, with both BBP Solicitors and TCG Direct being recently welcomed to the agency. The agency has also recently been shortlisted amongst some of the top digital marketing agencies in the world by the European Search Awards with the prestigious ceremony taking place in Bucharest’s Palace of Parliament later this year.

Novi.digital is a data-driven and psychology-focused SEO and PPC agency that focuses on the fundamentals of business: sales, conversions, and traffic.

To find out more about novi.digital’s services and for all PR enquiries, contact Ethan Giles over email or ask for him by calling the Lancaster office on 0800 955 6684.

Media Contact:

novi.digital

08009556684

hello@novi.digital

https://novi.digital