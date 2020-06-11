COVER ALL OF INDIA WITH RCI

Road trips are perhaps the best way to satiate your craving for adventure and escape monotony. To simply pack up your bags, start up your engines, and whiz away is the best kind of break you can get from stress and drama. We skim through the annals of our massive country and bring to you the best road trips in India that you should take at least once in your lifetime. With RCI offering stay options in all of the below destinations, go ahead and plan your trip now so you can travel when the COVID-19 phase is over.

Mumbai to Goa: If you loved the reel road trip, you’ll love the real version even more! It is preferred you take the Pune-Kolhapur Route as it is a safer, the smoother road in case you’re traveling by car. For the more adventurous ones, traveling with friends on a bike seeking scenic beauty of the Western Ghats, & lesser toll booths along the way, take the Chiplun-Ratnagiri Route that gets rocky, tricky and narrow at many places. While on the Chiplun-Ratnagiri route, you can also check out the Karnal Bird Sanctuary. You can choose to complete your perfect vacation with a stay at Sterling Goa – Varca, which situated in Southern Goa. Varca proudly stands apart from the other beaches with its fine white sand and pristine water. Peppered with palm trees and shrubs along its 10km coastline, the Varca beach paints a pretty picture of the typical, sun-kissed vacation destination.

Delhi to Manali: The stretch, which seems to get cooler with every kilometer you clock, is ideal for all those who love serene valleys and snow-capped mountains. Once in Manali, you can improve your adventure portfolio by trekking, paragliding, skiing or rafting. Spend some time admiring the beauty out of waste at Rock Garden in Chandigarh, the ‘City Beautiful’. You can even make a few purchases at Sector 17 Chandigarh before you head over to the hills. Perfect this vacation, by staying at the Sterling Manali, which is located in lush green terraced environs, cradled in the snowcapped Himalayan Mountains with rooms overlooking the mighty peaks and gorgeous valleys, both of which provide ample opportunities for hiking.

Delhi to Shimla: Shimla is the capital of Himachal Pradesh and one of the most visited hill stations in India. It was a summer capital for the Britishers during the colonial times and is considered the favourite destination for honeymooners in India. Its popular attractions are The Mall, The Ridge, Chadwick Falls, Jakhoo Hills, Viceregal Lodge, Tara Devi, Scandal Point, Annandale. Shimla is also a great place to trek, hike, eat and shop. It takes around 7 to 8 hours via NH 44, 152 and 5. There are plenty of places to stop and explore along the way. You can perfect this vacation with RCI, by staying at Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks Naldehra, which is situated amidst the suburbs of Himachal in Naldehra, away from the city’s buzz and chaos. Retaining Himachal’s unspoiled charm, the picturesque beauty of this resort will leave you awestruck!

Bangalore to Coorg: Located in the pristine Western Ghats, Coorg lies at a distance of about 245 km from Bangalore. Since the roads to Coorg are well-maintained, traveling from Bangalore to Coorg by car or bike can be a pleasant experience. The best part is that you will be able to stop at will and enjoy the natural delights on the route. There is more than one route that you can take to reach Coorg. You need about 6 hours to cover the distance, but depending on the route you select, the traffic, and the speed of the car, your travel time can vary. While in Coorg, book your stay at Club Mahindra Madikeri, which provides the perfect setting to explore the exotic Coorg region.

Delhi to Corbett: The best route to take from Delhi to Jim Corbett National Park by road starts from the capital to Gajraula leading to Moradabad and Kashipur towards Ramnagar. And while you are on the roads reaching out to your destination, don’t forget to stop at Gajraula. Jim Corbett is a complete package of excitement for all the travellers. You wouldn’t spare a minute of leisure and boredom while enjoying the unending things to do in Jim Corbett from Jungle safari to Elephant ride, River Rafting and many more options. While in Corbett, enjoy your stay at Club Mahindra Corbett which is set on the banks of Kosi River is a unique game resort on the outskirts of the adjacent National Park. Enjoy a range of onsite activities including nature walks, bird watching, and cricket, or soak up the sun with a refreshing dip at the onsite swimming pool.