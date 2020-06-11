Calling on writers, Authors, book buyers, promoters and distributors as we expedite Into the future of publishing in Africa

We happy to announce today that we are now accepting manuscripts from authors across the globe. The advancement in technology in recent times has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that now is a good time for the Publishing sector to experience growth. According to Founder Lucky Asiki. ” This is like a dream come true and am excited that our company is now live to cater to the demanding needs of writers in Africa. We believe in the potentials of every author our business model is geared towards enhancing growth and maximization of our customers craft beyond limitations. The book marketing space is very huge in Africa and writers have an unlimited to disrupt within the shortest time possible. We are confident that in very short time from now, we be releasing best selling Titles for global consumption.”

Skyeford publishing render services which includes but are not limited to graphic designs, Publishing, editorial services, Purchasing of ISBN, marketing and distribution services.

The company would publish any Title that fall within genres such as Christian, Motivational, Self help, Text books, literature and Novel.

Skyeford publishing is a full service book publishing, author publicity and book marketing firm that cater to writers in Africa. Visit www.skyeford.com.ng for more information about our product offerings.