Novel Coronavirus Preparations and Information | Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare would like to assure our communities that we remain vigilant in the management of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The health and safety of our patients, employees, and communities is always our top priority. We are grateful to our physicians, nurses and staff members for their dedication to quality patient care. Prime Healthcare’s hospitals are closely monitoring and implementing Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance while remaining in close contact with state and local health departments.

If you are in need of urgent medical care, please don’t be afraid to seek care at a hospital. Additional safeguards are in place to keep you safe throughout your visit. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

About Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe respiratory illness. Patients with Novel Coronavirus, have had mild to severe illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. While there is no specific treatment for Coronavirus, most infected people will recover on their own.

We have launched an online self-checker for the novel coronavirus in the form of a bot nicknamed Robby. Robby walks users through symptoms and then gives recommendations if medical care is needed. Robby is not intended to be used for diagnosis or treatment purposes. Click the blue “Start Self-Check Assessment” button to launch the self-checker:

Screening and Visitor Policies

Prime Healthcare hospitals and clinics have implemented additional screening processes and have updated visitor policies to support social distancing. Entry points may be limited to the ED and main entrance at most facilities.

Groups at Higher Risk for Severe Illness

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild and go away on their own. But if you have a weakened immune system, or have an underlying health condition, you have a higher risk of developing serious symptoms. It’s important you take additional precautions such as practicing social distancing, limiting outings to populated areas, and connecting with others by telephone or using technology, instead of in-person when possible.

What You Can Do to Stay Healthy

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent illness is to do the following:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

-Alcohol hand sanitizers are also effective.

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

-Stay home when you are sick (except to get medical care).

-Keep sick children home from school.

-Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. If you use a tissue, wash your hands afterward.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

See additional guidance from the CDC or visit your local health department website.

