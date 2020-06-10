Antier Solutions Expands its White Label Cryptocurrency Wallet Offering with DApp and Chat Functionalities

Mohali, India; June 10, 2020: Antier Solutions, a well-known cryptocurrency/blockchain development company based in Mohali, India, expands its white label cryptocurrency wallet offering with the integration of DApp and chat functionalities.

The DApp functionality comprises a secure API connection to the leading crypto exchanges, enabling users to buy or sell their desired cryptocurrencies without the need to leave the wallet. The chat functionality not only enables seamless interaction between wallet users but also allows users to transfer crypto assets directly from the chat.

“Our focus is to provide users with a complete platform to buy, sell, and transfer cryptocurrencies while ensuring ease and top-notch security. This is why we have integrated DApp and chat functionalities in our mobile wallet solution”, said the Product Architect of Antier Solutions.

Antier has been providing its mobile wallet as a white label solution to help startups and enterprises launch their wallets in just 3 weeks. With recently added wallet features, the company is at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that can help businesses looking to launch their wallets into the market lead the competition.

At the core of Antier’s mobile wallet is multi-layer security achieved by the integration of market-leading security features – such as mnemonics passphrase, biometric authentication, and multisig support. With world-class security, users have confidence of secure and authenticated transactions.

In addition to multi-layer security, Antier’s white label cryptocurrency wallet is underpinned by a self-explanatory interface, making it easy-to-use for both beginners and experts. The wallet supports multiple crypto coins and tokens and can be seamlessly scaled up to integrate any cryptocurrency as per business requirements.

“The wallet has been tested with a user base of over 1,000 people, processing more than 100,000 transactions with minimum latency. It can either be used as a standalone mobile app or linked to any crypto exchange to fortify its security”, said the Product Architect.

Antier Solutions’ white label cryptocurrency wallet development services are not only a solution to security concerns related to cryptocurrency but also serve as a revenue model for those seeking opportunities to launch a crypto start-up.

About Antier Solutions

Antier Solutions is a global blockchain technology development company helping businesses transit from conventional technology platforms to blockchain-driven systems. Antier, with its deep domain knowledge and rich experience, has created a well-rounded ecosystem of services such as cryptocurrency exchange development, margin trading exchange development, P2P exchange development, security token exchange development, wallet development, P2P lending platform development, coin and token development, smart contract development, ICO and IEO development and marketing, blockchain-based MLM platform development.

Creating a harmonious trifecta of technology, design-driven thinking, and intelligent strategies, Antier creates an innovative roadmap to deliver transformational services for a new decentralized digital world.