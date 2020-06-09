Craniofacial Disorders Impact the Growth of a Child’s Brain

Craniosynostosis is a condition that can severely impact the growth and shape of your infant’s brain.

Craniosynostosis is a condition which can severely impact the growth and shape of your infant's brain. If left untreated, it can cause serious issues.

Craniosynostosis is a state in which the bones in an infant’s skull grow together, giving rise to several problems pertaining to brain growth and head shape. Studies reveal that about one in every 2,500 babies are born with craniosynostosis. If left untreated, craniosynostosis can lead to developmental delay, increase pressure on the brain, and lead to head deformity (possibly severe or permanent).

Here’s a list of conditions that can severely impact the growth of your child’s skull:

Pfeiffer Syndrome: Pediatric Pfeiffer syndrome is a birth defect that leads to problems with bones in a baby’s skull, face, fingers, and toes. This syndrome causes the sutures between skull bones to grow together too early, preventing the head and face from growing normally.

Pediatric Multisuture Synostosis: Multisuture is a condition in which more than one suture (joint) in between a baby’s skull bones fuses too early. This congenital condition causes severe problems with brain growth and head shape.

Pediatric Plagiocephaly: Plagiocephaly is a condition in which a baby’s skull appears flattened on one side of the back or front of the head. If plagiocephaly treatment in New York is not done in a timely manner, it can lead to serious complications.

Cloverleaf Deformity: Pediatric cloverleaf deformity is an extremely rare skull deformity that takes place when several sutures (joints) between a baby’s skull bones begin to fuse too early. This deformity causes bulging at the front and sides of the skull, which resembles a cloverleaf shape.

