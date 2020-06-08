Rocksteady Plumbing Offers Tips For Hiring Plumbers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Paso Robles, California- June 8, 2020- Before the Coronavirus crisis struck the world, hiring a plumber was as easy as picking up the phone. Now, homeowners have questions when plumbing services are needed. Rocksteady Plumbing, of Paso Robles, California, sheds some light on what to expect when hiring a plumber during the epidemic, and a few practices homeowners can do to stay safe.

Plumbing issues can arise at any time. They don’t cease simply because a global crisis is underway. For those wanting to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, getting the plumbing repairs and services needed can seem confusing. Rocksteady Plumbing offers the suggestion that homeowner’s vet the plumbing company.

Asking questions is an essential tip for staying safe throughout the pandemic. Rocksteady Plumbing has said, “Good plumbers are serious about cleanliness. But now, more than ever, they should be able to give clear and specific answers.” Some of these questions include whether the company will accept payment over the phone if anyone on the plumbing team has tested positive, and what procedures are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Rocksteady Plumbing adds that when hiring a plumber, homeowners should also stick to licensed professionals. While cost-saving can be alluring, it can also lead to unsafe practices, while not getting the job done right the first time. Plumbers that are licensed typically have the experience needed to complete any plumbing task.

Lastly, Rocksteady Plumbing suggests that those requiring plumbing services investigate online reviews to learn more about their potential plumbing contractor. The Paso Robles plumbing contractor adds, “All plumbers will tell you how good they are. Don’t just take their word for it.” They go on to say, “Unfortunately, plenty of home services companies will be using COVID-19 as an excuse to take advantage of people in crisis. Vetting plumbers by checking their reviews will help you avoid getting ripped off.”

Staying safe during the Coronavirus crisis is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Getting the plumbing services needed can be accomplished when the right precautions are taken. Some of these include plumbing contractors wearing proper PPE, such as masks, gloves, and eye protection.

About Rocksteady Plumbing

Established in 1997, Rocksteady Plumbing was founded by Paul Rockwell. As a locally owned and operated business, Rocksteady Plumbing proudly serves the residents of Paso Robles, CA. Offering a wide range of services including water heater replacement, emergency plumbing, bathroom remodels, commercial services, and more, they have built a reputation of delivering quality workmanship to every job performed.

