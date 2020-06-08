Claxy Introduced Its Modern Chandeliers Collection and Get Discount Up to 60%

Claxy, a modern light fixture company, introduced its top-level Chandelier products. A chandelier is a lighting fixture that produces multiple lighting effects giving an amazing look and feel to your house.

Claxy, a modern lighting fixture manufacturer, introduces its Chandeliers collection that enhances the interior looks and atmosphere. Chandeliers in some regions become symbols of wealth. It is mounted on the ceiling and produces multiple lighting effects giving a marvelous look and mood to your interiors and suitable to be placed in the entryway, above the staircase, dining room, or even living room. “Chandeliers give an amazing look to the interior. At Claxy, we give you a wide range of chandeliers model selection at affordable prices. We also offer free shipping to some US regions, and please check our website www.claxy.com,” said Claxy Marketing Manager.

Claxy an interior lighting fixture company, provides a wide array of Chandelier lighting fixture, they include:

Dining Room Chandeliers

Dining room chandeliers give you an amazing atmosphere that illuminates for relaxed dinner and cheerful conversation. Find a wide range of dining room chandeliers at the Claxy online store. Many dining chandeliers are available. They include modern style, rustic, french style, vintage style, and many more.

Modern Chandeliers

Modern chandeliers give you an aesthetically pleasing and introduce elegance into today’s modern space. Modern Chandeliers are available in diverse styles. You can find many styles of modern chandeliers for your dining room. They include Modern Bronze Island Chandelier, Modern Moravian Star Pendant Lights, Rustic Candle Dining Room Chandeliers, and many more.

Rustic Chandeliers

The rustic iron chandelier, combined with antiquated furniture help to create an intimate space, and traditional looks. Rustic Chandeliers are suitable for your traditional or industrial interior style. Claxy provides rustic style chandeliers with iron material. You can also find Industrial Metal Cage Hanging Pendant Chandelier, under $100.

Crystal Chandeliers

Crystal Chandeliers will improve the visual appeal of a property and interiors. Even the light on or off, it will give your interior space an attractive and elegant look. You can also find many Crystal Chandeliers which come in many different shapes, such as square and round. Crystal Chandeliers are available in modern and vintage styles.

Wood Chandelier

Wood chandeliers provide an intimate and traditional feel. The natural color and texture of wooden chandeliers will give space a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Interiors blended with wood chandeliers, and wooden fixtures convey a farmhouse look. Claxy offers its Wood Chandelier products with affordable prices and free shipping.

Drum Chandelier

Drum Chandelier will give an interior conspicuous and classy. The classic drum pendant provides shaded, ambient lighting with options to bring color and character. A large or oversized drum pendant can become a focal point in the living room. Drum Chandelier is available at Claxy e-commerce, a reliable lighting fixture.

In addition to offering Chandelier Lighting Fixture, Claxy also offers all you need for lighting. There are many kinds of lighting fixture models to enhance and decorate your room. You can choose many choices of a pendant light, ceiling light, wall light, lamps, and many more. Claxy is one of the lighting fixture stores that give a 30 days warranty. They guarantee that they produce and sell high-quality products. If customers receive a defect product or wrong product, they can return and receive a replacement. All prices in the catalog are included with free shipping. Please check www.claxy.com for regions that are not eligible for free shipping.

About Claxy

Claxy is a lighting fixture company that provides a diverse range of lighting fixtures. Lighting fixtures for a room are an important element for interiors that give a safe and comfortable environment. It also illuminates the room besides adding style to the interior décor. For more information about Claxy affordable lighting fixtures, please visit www.claxy.com.

Contact information:

USA Store

4701 Patrick Henry Dr. Building 25 Suite 301

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(877) 959-6088

Orders: cs@claxy.com

Amazon Orders: claxyamz@claxy.com

Trade Program: trade@claxy.com

Hospitality Program: hospitality@claxy.com

General Inquiry: info@claxy.com

Mon-Sat 9:00pm – 5:00pm Sun : Closed