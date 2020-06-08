6 Types of Membership Websites You Can Build

There are membership sites for just about every topic you can imagine, from general subjects like starting an online business to very niche topics that only appeal to a small group of customers.

To help you decide if you should build a membership site, here are a few categories:

1. Business development membership sites

Have you built a successful business from scratch? Do people often ask you for business advice? You could have the foundation of a membership site for people who want to switch careers, build a business or kick-start their business growth.

2. Career coaching membership sites

There’s some overlap between business development and coaching, and that’s okay. But for our purposes, we’re talking here about coaching for a specific career or industry. So, if you’re the one people turn to for detailed career tips, you may have a membership site niche just waiting for you.

3. Fitness instruction membership sites

Are you a certified fitness trainer, yoga instructor or dance teacher? There are plenty of people who’d rather go online than go to the gym for their workouts. This is a great choice for coaches and teachers who are comfortable with video instruction or who have developed plans for achieving specific fitness goals.

4. Hobby membership sites

Love your hobby and love helping others get better at it? A hobby membership site might be just your speed. Most hobby membership sites include tutorials and resources for people who are past the beginner stage but not sure how to level up their skills.

5. Online tutoring membership sites

Here’s where all those years of helping your friends with their homework can pay off. Whether you’re a certified teacher or someone who has a knack for helping people understand trigonometry, an online tutoring membership program may be a good outlet for your skills.

6. Niche information membership sites

What if you have a lot of expertise in something that’s none of the above? If there’s demand for it, you can create a membership site to share what you know. And you may be surprised by how specific your niche expertise can be and still attract members.

