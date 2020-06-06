Techceuticals Announces Its Latest Webinar about Tablet and Capsule Performance

Techceuticals is ready for its latest webinar training. It discusses tablet and capsule performance.

Techceuticals, a company that provides training, troubleshooting, and equipment to the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement companies, is about to hold a webinar. The company will conduct the webinar with the support of Frewitt. The members will discuss tablet and capsule performance series. This event will open on May 28, 2020, at 11:00 am up to 11:45 am. Michael Tousey, the organizer of this webinar, explained, “The purpose of this meeting is to improve performance. Solid dose experts will give something valuable where the members can implement the knowledge. It will be a valuable 45 minutes online meeting for the members.” The members will get more understanding of the crucial things they have to perform in manufacturing. In specific, it discusses the changeovers, downtimes, and performance in operation.

To improve working performance, members have to run a machine. They will learn about the most important things to check before using the machine. Another important thing that employees have to know is about a tablet press. Michael Tousey added, “The members have to use a tablet press. They must understand the meaning of powder performance. We will also discuss it in this online meeting. We hope that they will get a piece of new knowledge on the way to set up a tablet press immediately. We will teach them the way to handle and take care of the tablet press.” Tablet and capsule performance is also related to batch performance. The issue is the difference between each batch and how to deal with those differences.

Michael Tousey also explained, “The members will have a batch record. It is one of the most important elements dealing with the granulation process. They may get confused about whether they have granulated correctly or not. We want to help them to granulate correctly in detail. Moreover, they will understand why they should granulate.” Techceuticals know that employees have to use and operate so many items. The process involves a variety of ingredients and equipment. Different ingredients and equipment they apply determine the tablet and capsule performance.

The idea of this webinar is to help them improve product performance by using the best milling ingredients and equipment. Michael Tousey described, “A professional manufacturing team doesn’t only know how to operate or use machines, items, and ingredients, but they also have to know the way to handle issues. Let’s say they can fix tablet defects immediately based on the standards. Indeed, this webinar is an opportunity to study solid dose training simpler.”

About Techceuticals:

Techceuticals is a company related to the pharmaceutical and dietary supplements industries. The focus of the company is to provide training, troubleshooting, and equipment for the manufacturing team.

For more information, please visit http://techceuticals.com/.

Address: 2917 E. 79th Street Cleveland, OH 44104

Phone Number: 216-658-803

Address: 2917 E. 79th Street Cleveland, OH 44104

Phone Number: 216-658-803