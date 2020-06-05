IGBT Module Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026

With the penetration of digitization, the need for maintaining a stable power supply is on the rise. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the rise in demand for continuous power supply will drive the global IGBT module market, in their new report, titled, “IGBT Module Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Standard IGBT Module, Power integrated Module(PIM/CIB), Intelligent Power Module (IPM)), By Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), By End-Use (UPS & Inverter, Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Industrial System, Medical Devices) And Geography Forecast till 2026”.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/igbt-module-market-100501

Rise in Demand for Efficient Programming Management for Computers to Promote Growth

In the recent past, there has been a surge in demand for efficient space management and high reliability in industrial devices and equipment, along with the constant need for smooth energy flow. Such factors are likely to boost the global IGBT module market in the forecast period. Apart from these, government regulations imposed to encourage conservation of energy are lso expected to boost the global market for IGBT module. This, coupled with the rise in demand for electronic devices and advancement in technology, are major growth drivers for the market. Besides this, the constant need for efficient programming for computers across various industries is anticipated to help the global IGBT market gain momentum.

On the contrary, the high cost of implementation and maintenance, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of stability in the device at extreme temperatures may challenge the growth of the market. Nevertheless, with the deployment of small and smart grid in the upgraded modules, the market is anticipated to grow remarkably in the coming years.

Top Players Overview:

• ABB

• ON Semiconductor

• Hitachi

• Mitsubishi Electric

• CRRC Corporation Limited

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• SEMIKRON

• IXYS Corporation

• Fuji Electric Co., LTD.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• MacMic Science & Technology CO.,LTD

Key Market Driver –

• Emergence of next generation power module contributing to miniaturization and high efficiency of power converters

• Increased focus on improving the stability, equipment reliability, and minimizing power loss

Key Market Restraint –

• Need for high initial investment and lack of stable characteristic of device at high temperature