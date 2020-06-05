Home Health Care & Personalized Medical Services Tarzana

Evidently when one is suffering from an illness or recovering from an accident, there is no place you would rather be other than at home with the people you love. In such situations, home health care is the perfect solution that keeps families together, helps them adjust to a new lifestyle and affords greater dignity. You can consider RN Home Health Care, Inc., as your home health provider. RN Home Health will meet your medical needs and provide that service in the utmost caring and compassionate manner.

RN Home Health works on Mission to provide quality personalized medical services to members of the community. They hire and further train highly experienced personnel with leading industry knowledge. They invest in their employees to maximize the benefit of the patient! Moreover they also believe it takes a village to take care of one another, as such their personnel is trained to work closely with patient’s family members to maximize rehabilitation.

RN Home Health Care Inc. strives to provide the most integrative services in an effort to maintain their clients’ highest level of satisfaction. Their Service Areas includes Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County

RN Home Health offers services that include:

Skilled Nursing Care – the nurses work closely with each patient and his/her physician to ensure that all necessary care is administered to patients at home.

Diabetic Management and Training – the nurses assist diabetic patients in monitoring their disease. They understand that diabetes management requires awareness.

Wound Care Management – the nurses provide the utmost care through all phases of wound healing/management as to avoid infections.

Physical Therapy – the physical therapists help patients suffering from injury or disease to restore function, improve mobility, relieve pain, and prevent or limit permanent physical disabilities.

Speech Pathology (Therapy) – the speech pathologists (therapists) identify and treat communication problems related to language and speech, via vocal exercises and cognitive therapies.

Occupational Therapy – the occupational therapists assist patients who have conditions that are mentally, physically, developmentally or emotionally disabling in order to improve their ability to perform tasks in their daily living and working environments.

Home Health Aide Service – the Aides assist patients with various major life activities, including bathing & dressing.

About RN Home Health Care:

