Future Electronics Targets Embedded Systems Security with GoodLock Development Board

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 3, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is addressing possible embedded security vulnerabilities with their GoodLock development board, based on Microchip security features.

The Future Electronics GoodLock development board leverages Microchip features for the onboarding of secure elements in embedded system security designs.

The GoodLock board is based on Microchip’s SAM11 ARM Cortex-M23 low power 32-bit microcontroller and integrates Microchip’s flexible Trust Shield Platform for the onboarding of secure elements in embedded system designs. It can also enable discovery of different technologies related to hardware security.

The Microchip Trust Shield Platform consists of their SAM D21 microcontroller configured as the main MCU and comes pre-programmed with their Secure Products Group (SPG) kit protocol. This protocol facilitates the communication between the CryptoAuthentication devices ATECC608A-TFLXTLS (TrustFLEX) and the host MCU over the USB HID interface, adding multiple embedded systems security layers to prevent possible Cyber Security threats.

In the last decade, various components have shifted to become smaller, faster and more powerful. As a result, Cyber Attacks have become more frequent and the need for advanced security features has increased, which requires Cyber Security support, design expertise and component selection all offered by Future Electronics.

To find out more about Future Electronics embedded system security through the GoodLock platform, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/GoodLock (https://www.futureelectronics.com/goodlock).

