Solid study: up-to-date Ceresana report on world market for adhesives

Whether for smartphones or sports shoes, insulating glass windows, cars, airplanes or even repairs in the recycling industry: adhesive bonding technology is an innovative key technology in a wide variety of industries today – and its potential is still not fully utilized. With this study, Ceresana has already analyzed the entire market for adhesives for the fourth time: more than 14.7 million tonnes were consumed around the globe in 2019.

Vinyl connects the World

The most important type of product in 2019 were vinyl adhesives with a demand volume of over 4.3 million tonnes. A wide range of vinyl-based adhesives is available on the market. Products on the basis of polyvinyl acetate (PVAC) are among the most important types. Polyvinyl acetate is among other things used to produce Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), another type of adhesive that is utilized for porous materials such as paper, cardboard, wood, cork, and leather. Acrylic-based adhesives ranked second by a larger margin, followed by polyurethane, elastomers, and others.

Construction Industry is the Main Consumer

The construction industry constituted the most important sales market for adhesives in 2019: more than 26 % of global demand was accounted for by wall and floor coverings, maintenance, building refurbishment, components such as panels, or for thermal insulation material. Furthermore, the study does not only examine the market for adhesives divided by different application areas but also by individual technologies: water-based adhesives accounted for approx. 46 % of total global demand. Demand for hot melts ranked second by a considerable margin. Asia-Pacific accounted for about 38 % of global sales of adhesives in 2019, followed by North America and Western Europe.

The Study in Brief:

Chapter 1 provides an overview and analysis of the global adhesives market, including forecasts until 2027: the development of demand, revenues and production is illustrated for each region. The regional markets for adhesives are analyzed comprehensively with data and influencing factors on applications such as paper and packaging, construction, wood processing, transportation, shoes/leather/textiles, consumer goods, and other applications. Demand for adhesives is furthermore split by the product types vinyl, acrylics, polyurethane (PUR), elastomers, epoxy, and other adhesives. It is additionally examined according to different technologies: water-based adhesives, hot melts, solvent-borne adhesives, reactive adhesives, and other technologies.

Chapter 2 offers detailed information for 17 countries about total demand for, export and import of, and revenues generated with adhesives. The countries are additionally analyzed with regard to the application areas and adhesives technologies. Data on demand and production volumes are provided for each individual country and are split by the different types of adhesives.

Chapter 3 contains useful company profiles of the most important manufacturers of adhesives, clearly arranged according to contact information, revenues, profits, product range, and profile summary. It provides profiles of the 104 most important manufacturers.

Further information: www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/industry/adhesives-world/