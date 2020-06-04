NOBEL PEACE LAUREATE SH. KAILASH SATYARTHI APPLAUDS BIG FM’s INITIATIVE ‘DILLI KE DHAAKAD, KEHTE HAIN…LET’S FIGHT CORONA TOGETHER’

~ The campaign culminated with a week long activity where around 100 Dhaakads (NGO/Organizations) who have worked for the betterment of human life, were felicitated for their work during the current pandemic ~

National, 4th June 2020: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, that has time and again raised the bar with its various purpose-driven initiatives, recently culminated its highly recognized and appreciated initiative ‘Dilli Ke Dhaakad. Kehte Hain…Let’s Fight Corona Together’. The campaign, whose aim was to eliminate fear and spread positivity amongst people of Delhi NCR to fight the on-going pandemic, culminated with a week long activity felicitating around 100 Dhaakads for their exemplary work on air. These Dhaakads are NGOs, Organizations, Authorities, Healthcare workers and individuals from different walks of life who have kept humanity above all during the current covid-19 crisis. A digital meet and greet was also conducted to felicitate these relentless warriors, which had none other than respected dignitary Nobel Peace Laureate Sh. Kailash Satyarthi as a Chief Guest extending a host of encouraging words to all the Dhaakads present.

The online meet and greet saw the organizations, NGO’s, individuals and their teams in attendance for a session which was highly interactive and entertaining. Delhi RJs – RJ Khurafati Nitin, RJ Jassi, RJ Simran and RJ Yogi – who spearheaded the campaign lauded all the Dhaakads for their noble work in the society whilst expressing their gratitude. This was followed by an engaging conversation between RJ Jassi and Rohit Datta, the very first Covid-19 patient of Delhi who shared his experience of fighting COVID-19 with positive spirit.

Keeping the energies high, the session featured performances by viral sensation Rajat Rao from Delhi Police and Rocknama band’s lead vocalist Shaheen Salmani which not only entertained all the Dhaakads but left them feeling more appreciated for their continuous efforts in society. In addition to this, E certificates of appreciation were sent for being a Dilli Ke Dhaakad to each individual/ organization/partner as a token of recognition of their commendable work.

Nobel Peace Laureate Sh. Kailash Satyarthi shared, “I have to say we shouldn’t only have heartfelt gratitude towards our frontline workers but we must also laud the efforts of every individual who is contributing in the best possible manner in these testing times. The ‘supply chain of gratitude’ can help in creating a sustainable and peaceful society. I salute all these Dilli Ke Dhaakads who moved beyond their line of duty and served the society by coming together.”

Speaking on the culmination of the campaign, BIG FM Spokesperson said, “Through Dilli Ke Dhaakad campaign, our endeavour was to motivate the people of Delhi NCR region to deal with the on-going pandemic with a positive attitude. As one of the leading brands with a purpose, our listeners have always been our first and foremost priority. This campaign was curated with the intent to improve the conditions and welfare of our listeners. We are glad that so many people came together and offered a helping hand in the best possible manner. We can’t thank them enough for their unconditional support that has made this campaign successful. We hope to continue to do more such good work in the future and provide value to society.”

The campaign felicitated outstanding work of organizations and individuals like Abhishek Singh (CEO, mygov.in) , Anto Alphose (DCP, Dwarka), Deepak Sahni (CEO, Healthians), Dev Pratap (Voice of Slums), Dr. Arjun Dang (CEO, Dr. Dangs Lab), Kavita Ashok (Social & Environmental Activist), Kavita Krishnamurthy (Singer), Mathew Cherian (CEO, Helpage India), Rekha Sharma (NCW Chairperson), Dr. Chinna Dua (Saree Influencer), Manish Tripathi (Fashion Designer), Mr. Dhiraj Naubhar (Co- Founder & CEO, DROR), Advaita Kala (Screenwriter),Aryaman Sethi (Musician), Piyush Rohnakar (SDM, Delhi Cantt), Poonam Bagai (Founder, CanKids), Rakesh Senger (leads Delhi Chapter), Dev Pratap (Founder, Voice of Slums), Manpreet Singh (Founder, The Joy of Giving), Mr. Mathew Cherian (CEO, Helpage India) amongst other personalities.

Through this campaign, Big FM not only strived to address people who are in distress and connect them with the authorities, but also sought help from mental health experts who guided them in the right direction. Connecting with people from various walks of life, who are voluntarily coming forward to extend a helping hand, the campaign ended on a praise-worthy note.