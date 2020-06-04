9XM Song Secret – A unique podcast where Bollywood musicians share their song secrets

9XM, India’s most popular Bollywood music destination, announces the launch of a brand-new podcast titled ‘9XM Song Secret’. Launching on 7th June 2020, 9XM Song Secret will be a weekly podcast featuring Bollywood music composers and singers who will be sharing the secret behind their hit songs. 9XM Song Secret will be hosted by singer Shefaali Juneja.

The 9XM Song Secret Podcast will premiere with India’s most versatile singer and composer Amit Trivedi revealing never heard before secrets about his favourite songs. The guests on 9XM Song Secret Podcast include names like Shalmali Kholgade, Manoj Muntashir, Nakash Aziz, Bhoomi Trivedi, etc.

Commenting on the launch, 9XM’s Head of Programming, Clyde D’Souza said, “At 9XM, we have always engaged with our fans and viewers across screens introducing them to different entertainment platforms. With 9XM SoundcastE, we stepped into the podcasting space and we have successfully crossed the 50 episodes milestone! 9XM SoundcastE has been burning the charts and it is the No. 1 Podcast in the Indian Music category on Apple Podcasts and also on Spotify. We hope to replicate the success of 9XM SoundcastE with 9XM Song Secret.”

“Our viewers’ love for Bollywood is beyond just music. They love listening to engaging, inspiring and entertaining conversations with their favourite artists. Bollywood music lovers and our artists are the driving force which strive us to bring a wholesome all-inclusive content. With 9XM Song Secret, we will let the music enthusiasts have an exclusive peek into the insights of their favourite Bollywood hits. Here, the artist will take us through the journey of a song, and the secret that make us all groove on those songs.” D’Souza further added.

9XM Song Secret Podcast will be distributed by our podcast partner Ep.Log Media. The Podcast will be available on all leading audio streaming platforms.

9XM Song Secret Podcast will be promoted across the social media platforms of 9XM and 9X Jalwa.

Subscribe to 9XM Song Secret Podcast & listen to the episodes on Ep. Log Media website and enjoy new episodes, on all leading audio streaming platforms!