Marketing Opportunities For Business By Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX/ 2020: A business has higher chances of growth if it gets the right marketing opportunities for promoting its products and services. Businesses in Killeen can benefit from the marketing opportunities provided by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce as part of products and services for its members.

The chamber has been supporting businessmen and community leaders to attain economic prosperity for years. It offers them a vision, leadership, and support to realize and attain their goals. The chamber is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Texas Association of Business, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, and Association Of Chamber Of Commerce Executives.

Marketing Opportunities For Business

The members of the chamber are offered various business marketing opportunities such as:

Business of the Month (acknowledgment by business peers and Welcome Council)

Member to Member Marketing (once a month)

Booth Rentals at Annual Signature Events (like Flavors of Central Texas, Leadercast, and New Teacher’s Showcase)

Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

Participation in Bag Stuffing (Hood Howdy and New Teacher’s Showcase)

Reasons For Choosing Us

Members are provided access to sophisticated marketing services.

We provide precise audience targeting.

We provide opportunities for businesses to discover valuable contacts.

Our members have access to a variety of business events.

We offer outstanding support and care to businesses.

The chamber is committed towards the welfare of the community.

We help our members to build and launch multichannel marketing campaigns at affordable costs.

We provide digital campaigns via Facebook, mobile devices, and e-mail.

Other Services

Online services: Directory listing, submitting member savings coupons, and access to the community calendar.

Networking Opportunities: Flash Networking, Business Mixers, Leadership Killeen, and Chamber Networking & News.

New Member Services: Members First Tickets and Complimentary Workshop Tickets.

Access to Business Councils.

Notary Services.

Use of the Chamber Conference Room.

Access to Leadership Councils (for Lead members).

For more information on marketing opportunities provided to businesses by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can call at (254) 526 – 9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also visit the chamber’s website at https://killeenchamber.com/