Mukesh Officials shared behind the story of his song “Kyun Pardesha”

Indian singer/ songwriter Mukesh Suthar aka Mukesh Officials from Small Village of Rajasthan is most known for his highly unique compositions of pop music.

Mukesh has a unique singing style that some similar like Ankur Tewari, Prateek Kuhad and Jasleen Royal etc.

The combination of Mukesh styles makes for tracks that are always unexpected and thoughtful.

Mukesh always use simple words for their songs because that easy to understand for public. Mukesh Officials make tracks to help poor peoples.

‘Kyun Pardesha’ was the First track project delivered by the singer which seems to be a surprising break from Mukesh Officials’s usual Pop and Indipop.

In his previous program Mukesh told the people about his first song “Kyun Pardesha” that song is based on the feeling of the husband. When he used to go to the city to earn money and He misses his wife too much and thinks in his mind why that came here (Pardesh). He sang this song in his mother tongue (Marwadi) and the way the singer molds his voice throughout the song is purely magical. “Kyun Pardesha” track is the first local language (Marwadi) song published by International Label.

Kyun Pardesha showcases some very strong songwriting and story telling ability.

So check out Mukesh Officials’s ‘Kyun Pardesha’ on Spotify!

It does not disappoint! Also, follow Mukesh Officials on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about his upcoming projects.