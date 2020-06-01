Italy: Supporting measures to real estate owners and tenants

Rental support is being taken to assist property owners in difficulty throughout the country.

Measures have been broadly taken for to assist tenants in difficulty, but also to protect landlords. At the moment, however, the help that is accessible depends on the region. According to Idealista, support will be provided in several parts of the country.

For instance, the Residential Building Company in Lombardy has accepted a range of steps to support families who rent their homes. This is the primary stage of aid focused on the most financially fragile holders who have suffered an economic crisis. Moreover, Milan has delayed the due date for the payment of rent and expenses for the municipality’s social housing to 30th September.

In the Lazio Region, 43 million euros will be set aside as an aid to the payment of rent. The city of Rome has reported that the public notice for the contribution to the territorial rent will finally be released, with the guarantee that the strategies will be easier and faster.

The citizens will be able to apply for the Campania region rental benefit. It could be a fee from 1,800 to 2,000 euros depending on income.

According to the website of the Sicilian region, around five thousand Sicilian families will benefit from the contributions for rent in the Sicilian region. The funds have the available sum of more than 7 million euros.

Another peculiar measure is that Tuscany residents can apply for exceptional rental aid in the region. This step is for those who have delayed, reduced, or suspended their activity or work. The grant of this kind of support will cover half of the rent cost and will not go beyond 300 euros per month.

Julia Naymushina

Article provided by Tranio https://tranio.com/