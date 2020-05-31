Setp by Step tips to Publish book in India

SELF BOOK PUBLISHING has changed the entire playing field, and now anyone who has a book inside of them can get it out, publish it, and sell it worldwide and can earn high royalty
Easy ways to promote your book Online in India
Online promoting your book is about getting your book out to the world in as many ways as possible and to as many people and places as possible. The more eyes you can attract to your book, the better your chances of making book sales.
Re-Post one of your 5-star book reviews
Add a comment on a popular book blog
Publish to Medium
Make a Facebook Page
Run an ads on Social Media
Place an ad on your blog
Publish Guest Article on High Traffic articles and Blog
Set up a free eBook promotion
Cover Design Should be Attractive
Buy affordable long-term book promotion
Start SEO for your Live Book URL
Publish on Amazon Kindle
Reduce Book Price
Use the Amazon book widget on Your Blog
Create your Amazon author page
Use Ads On Amazon
