Instant Assignment Help Takes Initiative to Help Students Improve Their Job Prospects in 2020

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which resulted in the lockdown and economic downfall, millions of people have lost their jobs, and millions are struggling to get good career opportunities. Many surveys conducted over the past few weeks of thousands of UK-based students have shown that 20 percent of graduate job offers have been withdrawn completely, and 38 percent of job offers have been put on hold. The survey also revealed that the mental health of 25 percent of candidates is affected by job concerns.

Seeing job-seekers not only in the UK but also in the whole world, Instant Assignment Help, a renowned assignment and coursework writing service provider, has taken the initiative to help them improve their career prospects in 2020. We conducted an interview with the brand managers, where we got an in-depth insight into their initiative.

“Whether you are a student, a freelancer, or a full-time employee in an MNC, the way we work has changed beyond all imagination in 2020. Millions of people around the world are out of a job, some are facing a decrease in salaries, and graduates are struggling to get good jobs. So, it is quite evident that getting good job opportunities is not easy in 2020. Seeing all this, we have decided to take an initiative that can help graduates and professionals improve their job prospects. We are now providing resume/CV writing services at highly affordable rates availing which a candidate can get the job of his dreams.”

While moving further into the conversation, the managers told us how job-seekers could get excellent career opportunities by hiring the resume writers of Instant Assignment Help.

“We have recruited the best resume/CV writers in our team who have years of experience in crafting a resume that can demonstrate the skills, qualifications, work experience, and objective of a candidate in the right way. Besides writing resumes and CVs, we are also offering to provide cover letters, thank you letters, and LinkedIn profile building. This way, we have covered all the requirements of a job-seeker to help him get noticed by the employer and grab better career prospects.”

This is a great initiative by the company to help students and professionals land their dream jobs in such tough times. Instant Assignment Help has been active in the academic writing industry from the past decade, and since then, it has helped millions of students achieve their academic goals. With its resume writing services, it aims to help graduates and professionals reach the zenith of their careers.

An already competitive job market is likely to get even more so in the wake of COVID-19. Getting lucrative jobs would not be easier, and those who are already working might expect salary cuts or lay-offs. All this makes it crucial for everyone, especially graduates, to have a strong resume that can get them recruited in their field.

Instant Assignment Help is known for providing the best assignments, essays, dissertations, theses, PowerPoint presentations, posters, and other types of academic services to students throughout the world. Resume writing is the latest addition to its services, which will be extremely helpful for all the job-seekers. For more information about the website and its services, you can visit- https://www.instantassignmenthelp.com/coursework-help

Summary: After helping students achieve their academic goals with the best coursework writing service, Instant Assignment Help takes the initiative to help students and professionals improve their career prospects in 2020.