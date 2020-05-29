New Vein Clinic to Open With A Mission to Make Your Legs Look Great

May 2020

Scottsdale, AZ – A new clinic serving Arizona’s communities will open in August to help clients walk with greater confidence – by removing embarrassing and troublesome varicose veins.

The Scottsdale Elite Vein Clinic, based out of 3226 N Miller Rd Suite #5D, will be available to patients across the Phoenix Valley, including Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Peoria, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tuscon.

The clinic has been created by co-founders Todd VanDuzer and leading vascular physician, Dr Nima Azarbehi, with a single aim to help individuals eliminate pain and embarrassment in their legs.

Using the latest medical technology, the clinic offers non-invasive varicose vein treatment for those with a range of conditions, including leg pain and cramping, ankle swellings, venous ulcers, restless leg syndrome and burning, as well as addressing the aesthetic appearance of legs.

Radio frequency Ablаtіоn (RFA, аlѕо knоwn as VNUS or ClosureFAST, is utilised by the clinic and is a Mеdісаrе-apprоvеd, safe, minimally invasive procedure of removing varicose veins.

Unlike ligation and stripping where cuts are made over the vein, which is then tied off and stripped, RFA uses clean thermal energy inside the vein to gently close it off, leaving you with little to no marks that heal quickly.

The entire procedure, which is covered by most insurance providers, takes between 15-45 minutes and can be performed on an outpatient basis.

Mr VanDuzer explained that varicose veins are a common condition affecting 23% of all Americans, with women being twice as likely to get them.

Varicose veins are large, swollen veins with a bumpy texture that often appear purple or blue, and this is due to the valves in the veins not working correctly.

“Poor circulation and build-up of blood in veins closest to the surface of the skin become swollen and begin to bulge out,” he added. “Varicose veins are not considered a serious medical condition but they have been known to cause pain, discomfort and even more serious problems in some instances.

“Varicose veins are also noticeable and may cause people to feel uncomfortable or embarrassed.”

He added: “At Elite Vein Clinic, our professionals ensure patients have a safe, pain-free, experience in identifying, treating, and eliminating varicose and spider veins.

“Our service quality, reputation and use of the latest vein treatment medical devices has provided us with the opportunity to serve patients across Arizona.”

If you want to book an appointment, call 480-630-2886. Or view their website

https://eliteveinclinic.com/ for further information.