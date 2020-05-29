“INDIA is under Strong Leadership of PM Narendra Modi, 1st time in History, who believes in Peace and empowering Business acumen” said Industrialist Mr. Rajneesh Goenka, CEO TOBU Cycle Group & President MSME Development Forum, INDIA at IIF Webinar on 28th May, 2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 37th IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Mr. Rajneesh Goenka, Industrialist, Socio-Political Thinker, Socio-Religious Activist; National Convener, BJP Micro and Small Industry Cell (2014); President, MSME Development Forum; President, MSME India Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Founder CEO, Tobu Cycles Group (1992- ); Independent Director, MMTC, National Board of Ministry of MSME. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 38 global participants from USA, South Africa, Japan, Belgium, UAE, India and others.

Mr. Goenka said essence of life is what moral values and integrity get from our culture and family. Success doesn’t mean generating a huge amount of money, instead contributing to society and getting respect from the society is real success. Life itself is a celebration, one should be happy from their inside and they should use the diversity as an opportunity to celebrate. Mr. Goenka explained this using his personal life experiences and also that of his ancestors who were invited by the then Maharaja (King) Ranjit Singh jee (aprox. 200 years back) to come to Amritsar from Rajasthan for strengthening trade and business. Mr. Goenka moved to Delhi in 1986 and has moved up the ladder of respect, love and societal services. His journey with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) beginning 2001 has help him serve the society and the MSME community better in the last 2 decades.

According to him, our culture teaches us that our work is our worship, so we should always be honest whatever we do. Real happiness is when we help others and govern should also bring the positivity and appreciate the people who are working for others in our society. We should learn our own governance if we want to live happy. Happiness is within yourself emphasized Mr. Goenka.

According to Mr. Goenka, COVID-19 would change our life and all the work systems. We should accept to live with what we can’t change. It would much depend on our attitude on how we take this situation and turn this into an opportunity.

Mr. Rajneesh Goenka said that INDIA is under Strong Leadership of PM Narendra Modi, 1st time in History, who believes in Peace and empowering Business acumen. The Business Tables will turn to India in the next 6 months to an year. The growth of India would be much higher as compared to the world feels Mr. Goenka. We should prepare for this opportunity and grow up. He said that India has always been an entreprenuerial country. MSMEs provide around 80% of total job, so the government should have more focus on it and people should grab the right opportunity to start the new business emphasized Mr. Goenka.

Talking about Youth, he said that they should have confidence in themselves and be consistent whatever they are doing. They should not compare themselves with others because it creates frustration and negativity in them said Mr. Goenka. They shouldn’t look always upwards. Confidence, Will and Risk taking ability are required to become a good entrepreneur feels Mr. Goenka.

