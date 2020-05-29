Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Worth $693.4 billion by 2024 to Reflect Impressive Growth in Medical Imaging Industry

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Worth USD 693.4 billion | Industry Analysis Report 2024

The major factors driving the growth of diagnostic imaging services market include the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases and growing awareness about early disease detection and the widening scope of clinical applications.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market by Procedure (MRI, Ultrasound, X-RAY, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Orthopedics, Oncology, Vascular, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers)

The diagnostic imaging services market is projected to reach USD 693.4 billion by 2024 from USD 539.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

In 2018, the x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market.

On the basis of modality, the diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), X-ray, nuclear imaging, and mammography. In 2018, the x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population, lower cost of X-rays as compared to other imaging modalities, favorable returns on investments, and technological advancements in X-ray imaging systems.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2018, North America commanded the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging service market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, improving reimbursement scenario, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.

Key Players and Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:

Prominent players in the diagnostic imaging services market include RadNet, Inc (US), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Dignity Health (US), Novant Health (US), Alliance Medical (UK), InHealth Group (UK), Medica Group (UK), Global Diagnostics (Australia), Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd. (Australia), Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (China), and Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc. (CDI) (US), among others.

An analysis of market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies such as partnerships & agreements, joint ventures, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their service portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market.