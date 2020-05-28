Test For Covid-19 Just Got Cheaper, Thanks To Dr. Walther

LOS ANGELES, CA (MAY 27, 2020) – Dr. Walther E. Budman’s company, WEB Agency, has come out with a new test to detect Covid-19.

Named as the Six Sigma Covid Test, Dr. Walther claims that this test is one of the cheapest and one of the most accurate for covid in the market right now.

Dr. Walther also says that his test kit is a low-cost alternative compared to other tests that require needles, injections and other invasive procedures. In comparison, Six Sigma Covid Test for Covid-19 detects the virus without any such procedures and is also highly reliable.

Dr. Walther’s uses a completely different methodology to come to medically accurate conclusions so that users can feel safe and be safe to the point where they don’t have to be afraid before or after the test. Some modern medical practitioners are alluding and insisting that only their expensive methods are the correct ones, Dr. Walther differs from them in that not only is his test kit highly inexpensive but also gives the test results instantly. Comparing this to others which takes many hours to even days, WEB Agency’s Six Sigma Covid Test for Covid-19 is practically a lifesaver.

Upon query, Dr. Walther also insisted that his methods align with the best of modern practices to get the best results. As an example, it is widely known that Covid Smell Test is the first sign of Covid-19 infection. This, along with other relevant variables, is used by Dr. Walther to walk the user through simple at-home processes that are known to help identify those who are infected.

Web Agency About:

WEB Agency is a company by Dr. Walther E. Budman that designs test kits to detect various infections. Recently, it successfully developed the Six Sigma Covid Test for Covid-19.

Get more information, please visit https://youtu.be/d4x4yLGnD1g

Media Contact:

Name – Walther E. Budman, WEB Agency,

Address – Walther Budman Agency 11 E 26th St., Suite 1310., New York, NY 10010

E-Mail – WEBudman@gmail.com

