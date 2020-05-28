(May 28, 2020): PRO Engineering and Manufacturing specialize in Batch Pasteurizers. With their quantifiable experience onboard, the manufacturing organization is here to offer customers pasteurization and warming/cooling solutions. A celebration of the right pasteurization, PRO Engineering and Manufacturing offers unique pasteurizers fit for the needs of one and all. Pioneering the Single Temp Batch Pasteurizer along with the compact tunnel pasteurizer, PRO Engineering has redefining the food and beverage industry. It has been re-engineering and rebuilding large pasteurizers for a period of over 4 decades.

The experience has garnered them the best in Triple Temp Batch Pasteurizer design and construction, across a number of small, medium and large pasteurizers. The manufacturers lay close adherence to the needs of the customers and offer equipment solutions catering to their needs and budget. This has been better facilitated with the help of PRO Engineering, a team of engineers who are known for their impeccable ideas and thought processes. The brainstorming had benefitted them to come up with their very first product, an improved spray header beneficial for tunnel pasteurizers.

Wide ranges of complete machine fabrication capabilities are added followed by an installation of own in-house engineering and design group. ‘The latest technological advancement along with the dedicated support of the large evolving team has benefitted us to improvise on our solutions and specialize in Batch Pasteurizer.’ as said by the marketing head at PRO Engineering and Manufacturing.

About PRO Engineering and Manufacturing:

Pro Engineering and Manufacturing offers pasteurization and warming/cooling solutions with an experience of 42 years in the business.

For more information, feel free to browse https://prowm.com/

