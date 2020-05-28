New Dates for the infinite catalyst of storytelling, 11th New Media Film Festival® Lineup of 121 Titles from 30 Countries, 83 are Premieres

Los Angeles, California – New Media Film Festival, an award-winning and innovative

festival, is pleased to announce new dates for the 11th annual event. The goal of the festival is to honor stories

worth telling through technology, innovation, storytelling, and media platforms. The organizers are

announcing the much-awaited event that will now happen on February 3rd and 4th 2021. New Media Film

Festival will re-assess with The Landmark Los Angeles and CA Governor Newsom’s office in January 2021

and update www.newmediafilmfestival.com accordingly.

121 New Media Films & Content from 30 Countries! 38 World – 15 U.S. – 30 L.A. Premieres. Full

details and ticket sales are at www.newmediafilmfestival.com/schedule

Since 2009, New Media Film Festival® provides an unparalleled opportunity for established and emerging

technology and creators of Content to showcase their talents and present their stories to the world.

Some of the festival firsts are, first to celebrate ‘innovation, story, mediums and platforms’, to screen AI

created film, show collaborative virtual reality content, host an AR International Art Exhibit, and distribute

micro content. The Festival also believes in giving back and over the years has supported a wide range of

non-profit ventures.

Judges from Marvel, HBO, Emmys, FOX program ‘stories’ submitted in 28 categories produced by

technologically innovative storytellers from around the globe. Some of the creators will be old hands at the

game, and many won’t be, but ultimately it matters not at the New Media Film Festival®! Emerging media

technologies are, after all, new for everyone.

In addition, the call for entries for the 12th New Media Film Festival® has opened, slated for June 2 & 3,

2021. Content creators can put their innovative work forward and join the festival’s unique community of

content creators at www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com

“New technologies have empowered and enabled creators outside of a studio or network system to make

their own movies and develop cutting edge entertainment. Affordable cameras and editing software allow

artists to create and express their skills for a multitude of new distribution platforms,” says Emmy and

Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine. “We are presently [a] witness of how storytelling is being

redefined in the 21st Century. New Media Film Festival highlights and showcases what will come next.”