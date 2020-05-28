“Just Like Home” adult day center remains open amidst the critical COVID-19 times

(May 28, 2020): “Just Like Home”, an innovative adult day care is open amidst the critical COVID-19 times. A one stop adult care hub strives to make the day care centre resemble a home, while offering the similar facilities and care that a home would have given. With the help of a brand and new state-of-the-art facilities, the adult care centre is 100% ADA complaint that makes it equipped with the latest features. Ensuring safety and protection to all inhabitants onboard, “Just Like Home” ensures security for all inmates. The day care has managed to keep the center open, even amidst the critical COVID-19 times.

The care is taken by registered nurses along with a licensed practical nurse; being present at all times to efficiently monitor the medical needs while overseeing medication management. Along with a caring nursing team, a dedicated food preparation specialist constantly assists to produce monitored meals in order to comply by each of the inmate’s diets and allergy demands.

The adult day care aims to make the inmates feel home by making the environment similar to their own abode. The seniors spend their time by playing cards under the supervision of a dedicated activities Director who coordinate the daily activities to keep the inmates physically, socially and mentally engaged. ‘At “Just Like Home”, there is simply no dull time and the adults are always engaged just like their own home.’, as said by the Activities Director at “Just Like Home”.

“Just Like Home” is an adult day care center that is aimed at taking care of adults while offering care similar to home.

For more information, feel free to browse https://justlikehomeadultdaycenter.com/

