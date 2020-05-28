“Indian Economy and Stock Markets are Bullish and bound to Boom” said IIF MBF 1996-98 Alumni Mr. Vikash RAJ Head, IDFC AMC, Mumbai, INDIA and MBF (1996-98) Alumni, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA at IIF Webinar on 27th May, 2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 36th IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by IIF MBF 1996-98 Alumni Mr. Vikash RAJ (Head Business Analytics & Process Engineering, IDFC Asset Management Company, Mumbai, INDIA; formerly worked in leadership roles at ICRA Online; CRISIL; Citi Bank; Standard Chartered Bank AMC; CEO of IDFC Pension Funds and MBF (1996-98) Alumni, Indian Institute of Finance, INDIA. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 43 global participants from USA, Germany, South Africa, Nepal, UAE, India and others.

Mr. Vikash Raj said that essence of life is to be happy; so, one needs to do what they love and love what they do, it is important to work passionately. Growth is not a benchmark of happy life instead the satisfaction gives us the real happiness in life. Uncertainty leads to bring change the way we live and the change is important for growth and development in one’s life feels Mr. Raj. Vikash quoted large number of real life examples to explain this concept and its correlation with essence of life.

Hardworking people are as important as smart working people said Mr. Vikash Raj. In life there is no data to forecast. The current world would become the better world. There is a change which is good. The concept of essence of life and growth irrespective of the religion remains the same emphasized Mr. Raj. He was very appreciative of the efforts of Prof. J.D Agarwal, Prof. Manju Agarwal, Prof. P.K. Ghosh. Prof Kanti Swarup and Prof. AL Nagar who had taught and support them to understand the basic concepts of finance and economics. He said that he benefited from the education and is all because of the foundation laid at IIF that has helped him grow his professional and personal path. He was very happy to be part of the IIF Webinar on Essence of Life and Growth given that his learnings of life and hardwork has proved him good with the blessings of his teachers and parents. He felt that this invite helped him introspect and go back the memory lane.

Mr. Raj said that he is very bullish about Indian stock market and Indian economy after this pandemic and hopes that Indian markets would boom substantially. Youth should try to work on themselves to find out what they are passionate to do in life, don’t copy others; try to solve the real problems of society which will help to grow in career. Suggestion to youth is to be unique. Spend time on what you are good at said Mr. Raj.

Indian Institute of Finance has initiated the interactive IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” with the prime objective to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.