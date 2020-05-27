Country Care Group – The best quality of healthcare products

Our company, Country Care Group have always been providing the best of the services to its customers. Generally, our customers are here from all health areas like DVA, clinics, hospitals, SWEP, MASS, etc.

Here in Country Care Group, we not only sell medical equipment, but we also offer maintenance and repair services for practically any medical equipment, and we have an excellent Engineering team trained in different areas.

Better emphasis on the repairing sector:

Do not throw away or waste your used, forgotten, or broken equipment, we will repair it both functionally and aesthetically, leaving it reconditioned and pre-owned, maintain the prestige of your institution, and do not risk it due to poor planning of the maintenance of your equipment. We have a network of specialists in the repair of medical appliances and clinical laboratories as a part of country care contracts.

Our services are mentioned as follows:

– Preventive maintenance to medical equipment in general

– Corrective maintenance to medical equipment in general

– Air, oxygen, etc. installations

Strive to offer the best service:

Before and after the repair, our technicians check all these parameters by sending you a detailed report, ensuring the quality of the service. Let us advise you to improve your clinic, either by modifying the different spaces as well as by replacing your materials with the latest technology. We offer a wide range of services to satisfy the needs of any kind. We repair and maintain any equipment and facility in your clinic with accuracy.

We solve problems with your stairlifts, Electric beds, Ceiling host, Lift chairs, etc. with the most advanced technology, measuring all the necessary and important parameters such as Torque, speed, and noise.

With such adapted principles we would not only qualify as a hardworking company but also a loyal partner to you whenever you need to get your equipment checked.

Online product selling:

Along with repair and fixing, we are on a high demand regarding the selling of medical equipment. They are not only the large-scale instruments and equipment but also the daily aid products used in labs and clinical use. We offer a wide variety of professional services to solve your needs throughout Australia which falls under country care case.

Make an appointment, contact us or visit us, it will be a pleasure to assist our valuable customers who are seeking help in this sector. Also check our website for more details: https://www.countrycaregroup.com.au/