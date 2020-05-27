Builderfly – A DIY Ecommerce Platform Coming Up With Next Webinar

Builderfly is organizing its next webinar on 30th May 2020 at 5PM (IST). The webinar’s topic is, “How to set up your Builderfly store within just 10 minutes”? There is no restriction for any business niche; you can join us in the webinar to understand store creation with Builderfly.

The speaker will give a quick overview of Builderfly and guides you through the store setup process on Builderfly. After completing the free webinar session, the participants will be able to design their own store.

Key takeaways:

● Gives brief intro about Builderfly

● Guides you through the store building process

● Solves your queries in live Q&A session

Builderfly has e-commerce business plans ready for all sizes of businesses. From startups for enterprise-grade enterprises, everyone will find the right solution, as per their needs. You can register for free and avail your 14-days free trial to gain insights about all the features and functionalities.

