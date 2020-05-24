The best selling projector Screen available for online purchase in Israel.

Having a personal projectors is not a big deal these days and but sometimes they are not handy or ready-to-go for usage. Even if you need it for office or for your home you must add these Projector screen from StarView to for better projection experience

· Manual scroll screen: The model SV-MRW080080MWK has projection area of 203*203 cm with a special feature that includes slow return spring mechanism that protects the body of screen disengaging as it is installed on wall.

· Starview electric scroll screens: A wide range of electric projectors screens are available with projection area starting from 152 cm to 244 cm. You can select the screen as per your requirement for better visual experience

· Starview tripod screens: You can also opt for a tripod screen to avoid any damage or drill to your wall. In this range you can select screen with size 117 cm to 244 cm.

You can visit Ktwo 2 Ltd for more products and specification to purchase your personal projector screen at best offers that will be delivered to your door steps within 24 hours.