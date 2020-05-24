A Trusted Guide to Help You Choose the Right Stand-Up Paddle Board

Bondi Beach, Australia, April 16, 2019 – Stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is one of the fastest growing sports across the globe. This is because it is loads of fun, offers a great body workout and it is easy to learn. However, picking your first paddle board can be quite a challenge. Your choice of paddle board will depend on your lifestyle, how you plan to use it and the price of the board. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when buying your stand-up paddle board.

Stability

One of the most important factors that you should consider is whether your stand up paddle board is stable enough for you to comfortably stand on it. The stability of the board is largely dependent on its dimensions; length, width, and volume. It will be much easier to paddle and balance on a board that has more volume is wider and longer.

Paddle board size

The paddle board size that you choose will depend on your weight and your paddle boarding experience. This means that you should think of your ideal board size in terms of its volume. When a paddle board is longer, thicker, and wider, it will have more volume and higher weight capacity. Keep in mind that sup boards that have more volume will be more stable when paddling through the water and are ideal for beginners. You can downsize the board volume as your balance, skill, and strength improves.

Versatility

Your first stand up paddle board should be versatile. This means that you can use it for a wide range of paddle board activities. It is good to have a board that can be used for different water activities without having to buy a new board for every new activity or water sport you want to enjoy.

SUP length

The length of the board plays a crucial role in determining how the board will perform. Generally, longer boards tend to be faster, while shorter boars are easily maneuverable and perfect for surfing waves. Short SUP boards are good for kids and surfing, while medium length boards are perfect for all-round use and SUP yoga. Long boards are great for long-distance touring and fast paddling and usually track straighter.

When choosing paddling boards, you should consider the type of paddling that you engage in, your skill level, and body type. As your skill level increases, you will be able to choose a better paddling board with ease. Follow the tips mentioned above and make the right choice.