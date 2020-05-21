Luxabi a New fashion Brands is Set to Launch its New Online Store

Luxabi is a new fashion brand for young adults. It offers a wide range of fashion and accessories, starting from a t-shirt, flip-flop, accessories to elegant dresses.

Luxabi, a new fashion-forward clothing store, a young online first clothing brand, and a rule breaker is ready to set for a full launch in fall 2020. This online clothing store provides a variety of unique design collections that suit the trends of young people’s fashion. “I’m very excited about our online store launch, and I can’t wait to introduce our spring/summer 2020 collection”, said Mr. Simon, Creative Director.

Luxabi fashion store is set to introduce their new collection for spring/summer of 2020. Its collection includes Women Crop Tank Top, T-Shirt, Summer Casual, Flip-Flops, Tape Side Leggings, Sweatshirt, face mask, Sleeve Elegant Dress, and more. Its collection prices start from $25 to $95. “We chose colorful designs combined with floral patterns for spring/summer clothing. The floral style of fashion creates a fresh and appealing look for any outfits. It will look stand out and attractive to its wearer”, said the Marketing Manager. During the coronavirus pandemic and advice on wearing a mask, the company is launching Washable and Adjustable Face Mask, which is ready for shipping on May 25. The face mask has many color and pattern options. It includes three color options green, pink, and navy blue.

Luxabi strives to provide unique designs that break all barriers, including the rules of traditional designs. Luxabi designers are young and vibrant 21st. Century designers that will create stand out designs for men and women. Their products are made of quality materials for stylish and durability. The Luxabi online store has professional design for convenience and easy to navigate. In order to give customers’ satisfaction, they also provide a 30-days guarantee.

About Luxabi

Luxabi is a fashion brand for young adults. With hundreds of products, they strive to provide a great shopping experience for its customers. Even Though its full launch in fall 2020, they are ready to receive worldwide orders now. To receive updated products and news, please join our mailing list or follow our social media. For more information, please visit the official website at www.luxabi.com.

