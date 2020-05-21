Ambicam- Your Perfect Surveillance Partner

Looking for a trusted and smooth working surveillance system for your home, office, or warehouse? Well, look no further, because Ambicam CCTV surveillance cameras are one of the top ones in the market.

Ambicam smart cameras provide you with total security, whether you’re inside or outside of your home or workplace. The great thing about their cameras is that you can set it up yourself within a minute! Their cameras are provided with plenty of features that will help you keep track of what’s going on even when you’re not at home. It detects motion inside the house or building and sends HD videos of the surveillance footage directly to your phone via Ambicam app.

Some of the prominent features:

• Wireless camera: These cameras can be connected to the Wi-Fi of your phone or computer and you can thereby control your security camera with your phone even when you’re outside.

• 2-Way Audio: The two- way audio feature lets you communicate with your family directly through the camera speakers without having to attach an external microphone.

• SD Card: You can insert an SD card inside your camera to increase the storage memory. This external memory differs from the different products Ambicam provides you with.

• Cloud Facility: The videos recorded are stored in the cloud for as long as your subscription plan permits. You can check out the plans in www.ambicam.com/cloud-recording.php#

• You can connect several cameras through the Ambicam app. You can also share your footage easily.

Products:

At the moment, Ambicam has six very excellent products with many varying features. All of them have all the above-mentioned features in common. The better the camera is, the better the quality gets, just like any other electronic gadget. These cameras can also be inserted with a SIM card with a network connection of their own. They are compatible with devices such as the iPad, Android, and iPhone. However, these and the Wi-Fi encryptions differ with variations in the models.

There is no doubt that when it comes to security, Ambicam smart wireless HD cloud cameras are the ones you should absolutely go for.

To know more about Ambicam and its products check out: www.ambicam.com/product.php