New Yorker Electronics Announces the Release of New ASC RG-2 Low Voltage Power Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new ASC Capacitors RG-2 Series of Metalized Propylene Low-Voltage Film Capacitors. This top-of-the-line capacitor series is designed for improved power factor correction and voltage regulation on low-voltage AC power systems.

These highly reliable devices are constructed in voltages from 230V to 525V. Standard RG-2 capacitors are 50Hz with 60Hz options also available. The standard units are three-phase with delta coil connections; one-phase versions are also available.

The ASC RG-2 capacitors are manufactured with specially process metalized polypropylene film, impregnated with non-toxic, non-PCB oil. They are typically designed to suit, with mounting vertically with the bushings on top. To extend its maintenance-free life, the devices are coated with non-corrosive polyurethane resin enamel in Munsell color rotation 5Y7/1. The series meets the latest requirements of IEC 60831-1 and JIS C 4901.

The new device joins two other ASC Capacitor low/medium voltage products. The ASC LV-6 is a series of medium-voltage power capacitors. The LV-6 Factor Correction Capacitor employs plastic film only, for superior dielectric strength. The oil-filled capacitors utilize uniquely constructed proprietary electrodes to achieve extremely low loss (as low as approximately 1/3 of conventional ASC capacitors) and a significantly high allowable current.

LRB-3 Low Voltage Series Reactors Type is a 50Hz three-phase reactor designed to resolve harmonic issues. By reducing the inrush current from power sources or energized parallel capacitors, the reactors protect capacitors from harmonics. With a six-percent reactance (I5=35%) and an insulation class up to 155°C, the LRB-3 reactor device is available in 210VAC and 400VAC withstanding options.

American Shizuki Capacitors specializes in creating made-to-order solutions for unique applications. As a franchise distributor for ASC, New Yorker Electronics handles any custom requests for ASC products. New Yorker Electronics also supplies the entire line of ASC’s DC Filters, AC Filters, Snubbers, Traditional Film Capacitors and Metallized Propylene-Protected Dry Caps for HID Lighting.