Buy Best Board Shorts & Swimwear Online Australia @ Coastclothing.com.au

Summer weather turns warm and evidently makes people feel like wearing light and cool clothes to beat the scorching heat. If you love water-based activities such as swimming, water polo, diving, surfing, and water skiing Coast Clothing brings immense relief for you with swimwear online Australia to give you pleasure during the hot, sunny months of the year.

Designed entirely in Australia, Coast Clothing Co is renowned for its iconic board shorts, stylish casual wear, comfy underwear, and cosy sleepwear. Coast Clothing Co aims to take you from beach to play and back home in true gentlemanly style & comfort. Coast Clothing Co is Australian owned & operated and always with the modern man in mind the team has created a series of simple & stylish every day wear for the active gent, and inspiration is taken from the Australian environment.

The spokesperson at the website of Coast Clothing Co says, “Coast Kids was introduced in 2019 with a range of Boardies and sun-smart Rash Vests for those boys who want to look just like Dad.”

During COVID-19, Coast Clothing Co is here for their loyal customers & friends. The Coast Clothing Co in house team are now remotely working from home. Their distribution centre is ensuring that vital health and hygiene protocols are being followed and they are continuing to operate their online store in line with the safety protocols as advised by the Australian Government Department of Health and will do utmost to deliver your orders as soon as possible.

One of the best sellers at Coast Clothing Co, Board Shorts is Airbrush Hawaiian Board Short. The Airbrush Hawaii Board Shorts by Coast Clothing is an instant pool side winner! Indulge in some sunshine in style with this great tonal print. It is Non stretch fabric, unlined, Floral inspired prints over a grey base, Fully elasticated waistband, Navy draw cord with metal branded tip and comes with Built in mesh brief. The garment is Quick Dry as it is made from high quality polyester fabrication for low absorbency which ensures it dries quickly.

About Coast Clothing Co:

Located at Richmond, Australia, Coast Clothing Co is Australian owned and operated company offering series of simple and stylish every day wear for active gent. Born on the beach in 1996, Coast Clothing Co is renowned for its iconic board shorts, stylish casual wear, comfy underwear, and cosy sleepwear. Taking you from beach to play and back home in true gentlemanly style & comfort.

For More Information Please Visit Our Website: https://www.coastclothing.com.au/