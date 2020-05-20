AI Powered audit to maximize shipping cost savings

Last-mile logistics for businesses is riddled with complexities. From getting orders delivered on time to paying the right shipping price, businesses are still woefully backward. A greater dependence on antiquated processes such as google sheets or other legacy systems for shipping related reconciliations results in stunting the growth of business.

AuditShipment is an AI-fueled shipping intelligence platform that empowers businesses with 250+ shipping data points and actionable insights to foster data-driven decision making. AuditShipment supercharges your savings at half your team’s time. Our end-to-end visibility into order delivery helps businesses to curate seamless delivery experience to online buyers.

Auditshipment’s in depth audit identifies upto 50 carrier errors such as service failures, incorrect surcharge application, tariff rate discrepancies, SLA violations to ensure you pay the right shipping price.